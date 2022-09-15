Spataro promoted to vice president of preconstruction services

BUFFALO GROVE -- Premier Design + Build Group LLC has elevated Jason Spataro to the role of vice president of preconstruction services. Prior to being tapped for this new position, Spataro served as project manager at the firm. Spataro has been part of Premier's team since 2017.

Spataro has worked closely with development clients to prepare budgets, scopes and schedules on a myriad industrial and commercial projects on highly sought-after sites. In his new role, Spataro will continue to refine the firm's national preconstruction processes, ensuring successful due diligence, accurate market prices, detailed cost breakdowns and real-time schedules.

Spataro earned degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2017 and joined Premier shortly after completing his studies.

"Jason has been an asset to Premier since day one," said Alan Zocher, co-founder and managing principal. "Jason's background means he looks at construction through a slightly different lens. He brings the careful analysis and curiosity of a scientist to his work for Premier's clients.

Premier was founded in 2004 and first established a reputation for its work in the industrial and warehouse sectors. Premier has expanded its scope into a wide variety of project types including commercial, medical, retail, hospitality, interiors and adaptive reuse. The firm has two Chicago-area offices, as well as regional division offices in New Jersey and California.