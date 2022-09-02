Power Solutions International appoints Kenneth Li as CFO

WOOD DALE -- Power Solutions International Inc. said Xun "Kenneth" Li has joined the company as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 29.

Li succeeds Matthew Thomas, who has served as interim chief financial officer since April 2022. Mr. Thomas will resume his role as corporate controller.

Power Solutions International is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems.

Li is an accomplished executive who has more than 20 years of professional experience in the areas of finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, internal controls and strategy, among others. Most recently, Li served as chief financial officer for ND Paper, a leading pulp, packaging and paper company, from 2020 to August 2022, where he was a member of the executive leadership management team with primary responsibility for finance, accounting, tax, auditing, treasury, risk management, internal audit, and strategic planning, among other areas, and served as a strategic advisor to the CEO.