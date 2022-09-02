Flexera hires chief information security officer

ITASCA -- Flexera said it has hired Mike Gibson as chief information security officer (CISO).

Gibson is a cybersecurity industry veteran with a proven track record of protecting the interests of software development and SaaS companies. He comes to Flexera from Pluralsight, where he built out the security organization for their online learning platform.

Gibson has also led enterprise security for Genesys, guiding the department through numerous acquisitions. Gibson started his career at Flexera, then called InstallShield.

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments.