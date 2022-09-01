AST earns Top Workplaces USA designation

LISLE -- AST said it has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of the national winners of a Top Workplaces USA! designation.

Top Workplaces is a nationwide employee recognition program powered by Energage that seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. Energage has been studying and surveying tens of thousands of organizations over the past 15 years.

"We are beyond grateful for our excellent team as they made this recognition for our workplace possible," said Justin Winter, AST's chief executive officer.

For more than two decades, Lisle-based Applications Software Technology LLC, or AST, has been a full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the government and commercial sectors. Clients look to AST for assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering and change management.