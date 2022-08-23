Jeffery named president of Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies

AURORA -- Bernina of America Tuesday said Steve Jeffery has been appointed president of Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies, a maker of creative sewing supplies for more than 100 years.

"Steve brings more than 30 years of management experience and a strong track record of leadership and global manufacturing relationships to Brewer," said Paul Ashworth, president and CEO of Bernina of America, the U.S. division of a Swiss sewing machine manufacturer. "We are thrilled to have Steve on board as part of the U.S. group of Bernina companies."

Both Bernina of America and Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies are based in Aurora.

Jeffery has held multiple positions throughout his career, having owned his own dealership and then rising through the ranks of Tacony Corp., most recently serving as senior vice president of Product Development/Sewing Machines and Koala Sewing Studios; and president of Baby Lock USA.

Brewer Quilting & Sewing Supplies has served independent shop owners since 1914. Under the Brewer umbrella are brands such as Kaffe Fassett, Tula Pink, Amanda Murphy, Christa Quilts, Tilda Fabrics, EverSewn, Nifty Notions, Good Measure and Brewer Basics.