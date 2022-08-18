Des Plaines contractor awarded $130 million tollway contract

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board of directors Thursday approved a $130.4 million contract awarded to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, for roadway and bridge reconstruction and widening between Ogden Avenue and Cermak Road as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project.

The work was among five construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $346 million approved by the tollway board.

Another suburban company, Bollinger, Lach & Associates Inc. in Itasca, IL, was awarded a $6.5 million contract for construction management services related to the I-490 Tollway Project between I-90 and I-294 at Franklin Avenue.

Nearly $765.6 million in contracts has been approved by the tollway board in 2022 as part of the 11th year of the its 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, nearly $10.2 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the program began in 2012, with more than $2.6 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned companies.