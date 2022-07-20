Holmes to become chairman of AAR

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp., a leading provider of aviation services, Wednesday said its chairman, David P. Storch, will retire from its board effective Jan. 10, 2023.

The board of directors has appointed John M. Holmes, president and CEO of AAR, as chairman of the board effective upon Storch's retirement and subject to Holmes' reappointment to the board following the 2022 annual shareholders meeting.

Storch, the second of the company's only three CEOs, has served as a member of the board since 1989 and as chairman since 2005. He retired as chief executive officer in 2018. Under Storch's leadership, the company grew to become the leading independent provider of aviation maintenance, repair and other services globally.

Storch hired Holmes in 2001 as director of mergers and acquisitions. In 2003, Holmes moved into operations becoming general manager of AAR's Parts Supply business and progressively assumed responsibility of other businesses before being appointed as president and chief operating officer in 2017.

As chairman, Holmes will focus on strategies to drive continued growth while maintaining the Company's strong culture and core values.