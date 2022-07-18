Fresenius Kabi launches imaging contrast drug

LAKE ZURICH -- Pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi has launched a generic, injectable contrast agent used for diagnostic X-ray-based imaging, such as computed tomography (CT) scans.

The company's Iodixanol Injection USP is a product the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists as being in shortage nationwide, Fresenius Kabi said.

Iodixanol is the first FDA-approved generic that is fully substitutable for Visipaque, the company said.

Iodixanol and other contrast media agents are in shortage across the U.S. due to COVID-19 related supply-chain disruptions.

"Fresenius Kabi is pleased to help expand access to affordable, high-quality contrast media agents for the radiology community," said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA. "The approval and U.S. availability of Fresenius Kabi Iodixanol Injection USP is expected to provide immediate relief to the current shortage."