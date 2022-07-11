Educational toy companies support Highland Park

VERNON HILLS -- A family of educational toy companies, including Learning Resources in Vernon Hills, has made a $10,000 contribution to the Highland Park Community Foundation in addition to donating resources to help children cope with trauma of the Fourth of July parade shooting.

Learning Resources, hand2mind and Educational Insights, a family of educational toy companies, have made a monetary donation to the foundation as well as a donation of educational products to HP Unites. The funds will help the nonprofit organization address the needs of those directly impacted by the mass shooting.

"We are still in shock over the events of July Fourth, which affected neighbors and friends in our community. Our team at Learning Resources, hand2mind and Educational Insights wanted to help," said CEO Rick Woldenberg.

The companies have donated Express Your Feelings Sensory Bottles, a calming sensory toy that aids in understanding one's emotions and working through feelings, and Playfoam, a learning compound that allows kids to connect with their feelings using this sensory learning tool.