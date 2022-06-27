US Foods opens 70th distribution center

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. Monday said it has opened the company's 70th distribution facility, located in Sacramento, California.

The new 355,000-square-foot distribution facility and customer engagement training center reflects a variety of sustainable building and fleet initiatives undertaken by US Foods, making it the most environmentally sustainable distribution facility the company has built to date. The facility enables US Foods to service its growing Northern California customer base more efficiently, with significant room for expansion, the company said.

The facility houses food service products, fleet maintenance operations, a full-service demonstration kitchen and a training center for customer product demonstrations and recipe innovation. In addition, the location offers an interactive technology center where US Foods customers can learn about the company's industry-leading and web-based business solutions.

Rosemont-based US Foods is a leading food distributor for about 250,000 restaurants and food service operators. It has 70 distribution facilities and more than 80 cash-and-carry stores.