Upton named president of Chicago Paint & Coatings Association

Elmhurst resident Mitch Upton is the newly elected president of the Chicago Paint & Coating Association.

SCHAUMBURG -- Elmhurst resident Mitch Upton, sales manager for Downers Grove-based Univar Solutions, was named president of the Chicago Paint & Coatings Association at its annual meeting.

The Schaumburg-based trade association is celebrating 135 years as a vital resource to the paint and coatings industry. The CPCA is a nonprofit association made up of member companies who are manufacturers, raw material suppliers and distributors for paints and coatings.

Upton was previously CPCA's treasurer.

As an industry member of CPCA, Univar Solutions is a global partner to customers and suppliers for the value-added distribution of chemistry and related products and services.