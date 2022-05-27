ComEd seeks price increase for programs

CHICAGO -- ComEd has filed a price increase request with the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state's public utilities, seeking cost recovery of $50 million that would support expanded programs to help customers reduce their energy usage and bills.

The programs will contribute to a cleaner environment, ComEd said.

If approved, the request would add about 30 cents to ComEd's average monthly residential customer bill beginning in January.

ComEd said the cost increase would support the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the state's new energy law, and ComEd's ICC-approved four-year energy efficiency plan, which significantly increases funding for programs benefiting low-income customers.

"ComEd energy efficiency programs have only grown more effective in helping customers of all kinds reduce their energy bills and consumption, which also helps us reduce dependence on fossil fuels," said Gil Quiniones, CEO, ComEd.

ComEd customers have saved more than $6.4 billion on their bills as a result of the energy efficiency program that ComEd launched in 2008, with nearly 460,000 families and businesses participating in 2021, the utility company said.