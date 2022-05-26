O'Connor promoted to partner at Levin & Perconti

Elmhurst resident Megan O'Connor has been named a partner at Chicago-based Levin & Perconti, a law firm concentrating in all types of serious injury, medical malpractice, nursing home and wrongful death litigation.

O'Connor is a trial attorney with extensive experience in complex medical malpractice and personal injury matters. She joined the firm in August of 2021.

"Megan has done outstanding work and helped us obtain some major settlements and verdicts on behalf of our clients," said Steve Levin, co-founding partner of Levin & Perconti. "Her expertise in foster care abuse and sexual assault cases bring a wealth of experience to protecting and vindicating the rights of the most vulnerable who are seriously harmed by predators and also those seriously injured due to the negligence of others."

O'Connor's most notable verdicts and settlements total nearly $100 million and include serving as second chair in a record-setting $45 million dollar verdict for the death of a toddler as the result of a child welfare agency's negligence.

She also served as second chair in a products liability trail resulting in a $10.7 million verdict and served as second chair in a $19.55 million settlement for a foster care abuse case.

Before joining Levin & Perconti, O'Connor worked for several Chicago civil rights and personal injury law firms where she represented children in foster care who were injured while in the care of social services. She also practiced in the areas of medical malpractice and personal injury.

O'Connor attended York High School. She graduated cum laude with a degree in philosophy from North Central College in Naperville. She earned a law degree and certificate in Advocacy from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.