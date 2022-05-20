Atkore announces acquisition of Talon Products

HARVEY -- Atkore Inc. said it has acquired the assets of Talon Products LLC, a provider of patented, injection molded cable cleats for use in power distribution applications.

Sold as Talon Cable Cleats, the product supports and holds electrical cables when installed at intervals along the length of cable. Additionally, the cleats secure cables and minimize movement in the event of a short circuit or other emergency.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not announced.

"The acquisition of Talon Products seamlessly integrates with Atkore's existing product portfolio to provide a robust solution for cable management needs," said Mark Lamps, president of Atkore's Safety & Infrastructure business. "Talon Cable Cleats are an innovative product that is nonmagnetic, nonconductive and resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture and corrosion. We're proud to offer this high-quality product, which has a vital role in helping improve worker safety and limiting equipment damage during a short circuit event."

Talon Products is a small business headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana, and will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.