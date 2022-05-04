Affinitiv Solutions signs deal with Mitsubishi Motors

BUFFALO GROVE -- Affinitiv, a provider of marketing and software solutions to automotive dealers, said its solutions will be used in a new program for Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.

Affinitiv said it will offer a multi-solution plan that includes enhanced email marketing campaigns, data-driven sales and service reminders, a trade-in value tool, and an enhanced equity-mining product for Mitsubishi dealer partners.

The Affinitiv solutions will be included in a certified dealer digital program created and managed by Unite Digital on behalf of Mitsubishi Motors North America, the company said.

Additionally, Affinitiv is supplying a predictive intelligence tool that finds sales and service prospects, as well as in-market buyers for Mitsubishi Motors dealers.

"Mitsubishi Motors has been a client of ours for over 10 years, and we are committed to delivering fully integrated technology solutions to achieve growth throughout the entire ownership life cycle," said Adam Meier, chief executive officer at Affinitiv. "We look forward to all that we accomplish with both Unite Digital and Mitsubishi Motors."