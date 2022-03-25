CycleBar fitness studio rides into St. Charles

ST. CHARLES -- CycleBar, the world's first indoor cycling franchise, opened this week at 2686 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

CycleBar offers a low-impact, high-intensity cycling experience for all ages and body types. Franchises feature a state-of-the-art "CycleTheatre."

St. Charles CycleBar is owned and operated by Vince Fiore. After working in the construction industry for more than 30 years, Fiore combined his building background and passion for fitness to build one of the largest CycleBar locations in just 12 weeks.

"I never was really a biker or cyclist, but something told me I was going to make a difference in people's lives by opening this studio, and now I am forever grateful for the friendships that I am building here," Fiore said.

After two years of uncertainty due to the pandemic, in-person fitness classes are now making a strong comeback, he added.

Using enhanced mood lighting and CycleBeats, proprietary CycleBar playlists that are sent and can be downloaded after class, instructors encourage riders to stay motivated during their workout.

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios. Instructors preside over five core CycleBar class formats: Classic, Connect, Performance, Xpress and Empower.