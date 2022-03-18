SureWerx acquires work boot company

ELGIN -- SureWerx, a maker of safety, tool and equipment products, said it has acquired Footwear Specialties International.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Portland, Oregon, FSI is a leading safety footwear company, with solutions marketed primarily under the highly successful brands Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear.

Under the leadership of Aaron Atkinson, president, FSI has launched dozens of new, innovative safety footwear that has propelled the company into a leading position with respect to creativity, innovation, comfort & performance, SureWerx said.

"Adding Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear to our growing, world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands moves us further toward our goal of becoming the global leader in safety and productivity," said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. "FSI offers an ever-growing range of high-quality, innovative safety footwear for all professional applications. Whether you work in a warehouse, a manufacturing plant, on a construction site, or in the service and utilities sectors, FSI has a proven, solution-based product that not only protects you from injury but also improves your quality of life."

In the United States, SureWerx owns the American Forge & Foundry, Pioneer, PeakWorks, Sellstrom, Jackson Safety, ADA Solutions, Due North and K1 brands.