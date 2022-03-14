Zengeler Cleaners to relocate Northfield location

NORTHBROOK -- Zengeler Cleaners said it will relocate the company's Northfield location in May. The new store will be located in the Northfield Village Center on South Happ Road in downtown Northfield.

The Happ Road store will replace the cleaners' current location on Willow Road in Northfield. The cleaners also has shops in Northbrook, Winnetka, Deerfield, Hubbard Woods, Long Grove and two stores in Libertyville.

This new Northfield location will allow Zengeler to provide a number of new service amenities, including 24-hour access and curbside pickup and drop off, owner Tom Zengeler said.

"Our staff will gladly deliver your completed order directly to your car, while also picking up anything you need to drop-off for cleaning while you're there," he said.

Zengeler Cleaners' search for a new location that could accommodate new amenities such as curbside service began about a year ago. "Our company is extremely fortunate to have identified a new location and then to complete the deal in such quick fashion," Zengeler said.

Zengeler is one of the Midwest's oldest and largest cleaners.