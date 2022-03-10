Surgalign appoints David Lyle as CFO

DEERFIELD -- Surgalign Holdings Inc., a global medical technology company, appointed David Lyle as chief financial officer.

"David brings a wealth of experience in helping to guide the growth of technologies to Surgalign at an important and exciting inflection point of the company's evolution," said Terry Rich, Surgalign's president and chief executive officer. "David is joining Surgalign at a critical time as we transition to the early commercial stage of our HOLO AI technology platform, with recent FDA clearance of our HOLO Portal surgical guidance system. We believe David's extensive financial acumen, corporate development successes, and experience launching novel technologies will be immediately impactful, and on behalf of our employees and the board of directors I would like to warmly welcome him to our team."

Lyle brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience within the technology sector to Surgalign. He has an established track record in successfully scaling high growth technology companies, having served in leadership roles in both public and private organizations. Prior to joining Surgalign, Lyle was the CFO of Airgain, a publicly traded wireless communications systems company. Prior to joining Airgain, Lyle was the CFO of Sunniva Inc., and before Sunniva, he was CFO at Maxwell Technologies Inc. for four years, which was acquired by Tesla in 2019.

He also served as the CFO of Entropic Communications Inc., which was acquired in 2015 by MaxLinear. Prior to Entropic, he served as the CFO of RF Magic, acquired by Entropic in 2007, Zyray Wireless, acquired by Broadcom in 2004, and Mobilian, acquired by Intel in 2003.

Lyle is a graduate of the University of Southern California and holds a master's degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a MBA from Arizona State University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Surgalign as they work to bring HOLO technology and its tremendous potential to the market," Lyle said.