Hub Group is recognized by The Home Depot

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group said it has received three awards from a long-standing customer, The Home Depot.

When presenting the awards, The Home Depot recognized Hub Group's support during one of the toughest years in the freight industry. Hub Group supports The Home Depot's supply chain across a number of transportation needs. Every year, Hub Group also plays a critical role in The Home Depot's emergency response, ensuring that critical building supplies are available to communities during natural disasters.

"Over the past 19 years, The Home Depot has trusted Hub Group to support its supply chain needs across multiple modes, and it's an honor to be recognized for our hard work," Hub Group's president and COO Phillip Yeager said. "I want to thank the Hub Group team for the great work they do for The Home Depot and all of our customers."