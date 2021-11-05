Walmart completes work at Wheeling supercenter

WHEELING -- Walmart said it has completed the remodeling of its Walmart Supercenter at 1455 E. Lake-Cook Road.

The remodel includes several transformations and the expansion of innovations like Online Pickup and Delivery, that will help customers save time, the company said. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have updated and refreshed every square inch of our store," store manager Jason Kimbrough said. "Our associates deserve special credit for helping to make these transformations happen so our customers can enjoy their holiday shopping."

Improvements include expanded selections in the deli and ethnic food departments, an expanded liquor department and new flooring and signage throughout.