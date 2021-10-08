US Foods to provide meals for the needy

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. said it will donate the equivalent of more than 240,000 meals to Feeding America as part of its Feeding America Hunger Action Month efforts.

In addition, more than $16,000 in product donations has been raised to aid six additional hunger-fighting organizations selected by the company's Employee Resource Groups as part of a monthlong virtual food drive, the company said.

Feeding America supports communities struggling with food insecurity.

"We are privileged to be able to give back to the communities in which we live and work," said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of US Foods. "The generosity of US Foods associates, and the company's matching efforts, throughout September will directly contribute to Feeding America's mission to make a difference in the lives of the more than 40 million Americans who face hunger every day."

US Foods is a leading food service distributor, serving about 300,000 restaurants and food service operators to help their businesses succeed.