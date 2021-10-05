Oak Point University opens Oak Brook campus

Visitors to Oak Point University's ribbon-cutting late last month toured the school's Simulation Learning Center. Courtesy of Oak Point University

OAK BROOK -- Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, welcomed its first class to a new campus in Oak Brook after expanding to two schools in nursing and health sciences.

Building upon more than one century of successful education, Oak Point University now complements its Chicago Campus in Wicker Park with the suburban location and entirely new facility at 2122 York Road in Oak Brook.

According to the U.S. Health & Human Services Department, one million additional registered nurses are needed by 2030 to fill the current shortage. Oak Point University stands ready to help fill the openings with skilled health professionals.

"The world has changed and we're proud to have evolved along with it so we can offer exceptional educational environments and top skills training for those seeking advancement in the vital health care professions we train," said Therese Scanlan, president of Oak Point University.

The new campus includes 56 offices, 10 classrooms and a 12,000-square-foot Interprofessional Education (IPE) Simulation Learning Center consisting of simulated hospital, operating room, health care practitioner offices and home health settings, as well as observation rooms.

Oak Point University offers a wide range of programs for the health care professional. Degree programs at the bachelor, masters and doctoral levels are available, as well as microcredential/badging programs and continuing education.