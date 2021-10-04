Batavia chamber honors Tony Winter

BATAVIA -- The Batavia Chamber of Commerce said the 2021 Donna Dallesasse Award winner is Batavia resident Tony Winter, who currently serves as the secretary of Batavia Rotary Club.

Every year, the Batavia chamber holds a Harvest Celebration to gather community members together to celebrate one chamber member who has displayed an outstanding commitment and dedication to the chamber's mission, vision and values. This member is recognized as the annual Donna Dallesasse Award recipient.

In his letter of nomination, Dan Hoefler of Batavia Rotary Club and the Batavia Historical Society touted Winter's commitment to Batavia and its business community. He explained that Winter's leadership as Rotary president during the pandemic illustrates why he is deserving of the honor.

"It is without question that Tony embodies the goals and values of the Batavia chamber and is a tireless supporter of the Batavia business community," Hoefler wrote. "He encouraged our club to join in the efforts to support the chamber's and the city of Batavia's endeavors to help our local enterprises remain open and keep people employed."

After his "first" retirement in 2016 from the technology industry, Winter became a commercial real estate agent with Batavia chamber member Suburban Real Estate Services Inc. and actively represented the company as well as the Batavia Rotary at chamber events.

When he became president of the Batavia Rotary Club, he joined the chamber's nonprofit forum to interact with other nonprofits on Rotary's behalf. His goal was to see how best the Batavia Rotary Club could support them and then in turn invited them to present to the club, highlighting how they serve the community through Rotary's help.