IPC works to improve electronics manufacturing

BANNOCKBURN -- IPC, an association that represents all facets of the electronics industry, said it is working with Apple and other international companies to develop a new standard for "green cleaners" used in manufacturing.

The new standard, IPC-1402, is intended to define the criteria for what constitutes a green cleaner for electronics manufacturing. It will specifically apply to cleaners used in the manufacture of electronic assemblies, components and materials, including chemicals used to clean manufacturing machines during operation and maintenance, the 3,000-member association said.

"We are excited to bring together industry experts to launch the development of this standard," said Matt Kelly, IPC's chief technologist. "This is an important step forward in building a sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem. IPC-1402 will help engineers make informed decisions and select cleaners that are both safer for manufacturing employees and the environment."