Black & Gray Brewing Co. to expand

EAST DUNDEE -- Black & Gray Brewing Co. is moving forward with construction that will more than double taproom space and triple production abilities.

The brewery will be taking over a vacant unit to the east of its current space at 311 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee. The expansion will increase the size of the brewery and taproom from 2,500 square feet to 6,000 square feet, plus additional patio space, the microbrewery said.

"Eventual expansion became the plan shortly after we opened," said Chris Kennedy, director of brewery operations. "Production-wise, we were hitting our year four projections in our first year and we brew on a very small brewhouse."

The project, which is slated to be finished by February, is headed up by TAB Construction Management, which completed the initial build out for the brewery. Black & Gray opened its doors in February 2019.

Black & Gray will be installing a brewhouse design built by Blichmann Engineering, as well as seven new fermenters and two brite tanks in addition to the four fermenters and one brite tank already operational.