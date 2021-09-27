 

Middleby acquires Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

 
ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said it has acquired Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment based in Corona, California.

Financial terms of the transaction were not announced. Imperial has annual revenues of approximately $40 million, Middleby said.

 

Imperial manufactures ranges, fryers, ovens, countertop equipment and other specialty cooking products for the commercial kitchen.

"Imperial is a leading, highly-respected commercial food service brand with products that complement the existing Middleby core cooking category. While we are enhancing our current brand portfolio, this acquisition also expands our West Coast footprint and allows us to provide broader capabilities and support to our domestic customers," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

Imperial was founded in 1957.

