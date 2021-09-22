Good Sam partners with Major League Baseball

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Good Sam, part of Camping World Holdings, announced an agreement with Major League Baseball to be the presenting partner for the American League division series and the National League division series. Both series are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Good Sam is the world's largest community of recreational vehicle owners and an RV park network.

"With the launch of our rental marketplace and expansion of our RV parks, it's a great time to tell the Good Sam story," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Lincolnshire-based Camping World.