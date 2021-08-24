AbbVie helps double Ronald McDonald House rooms

NORTH CHICAGO -- Ronald McDonald House Charities Tuesday recognized the transformational impact of AbbVie's $100 million contribution to the organization.

The partnership between RMHC and AbbVie, a North Chicago-based biopharmaceutical company, has enabled the fastest expansion of the U.S. Ronald McDonald House program in its nearly 50-year history. With the addition of more than 670 new guest sleeping rooms at 31 RMHC Chapters, the number of rooms available to accommodate families with seriously ill or injured children in the United States has increased by 100%.

In turn, RMHC Chapters have the ability to provide approximately 246,000 additional night stays for pediatric patients and their families each year, helping to provide access to quality health care and address the ever-increasing need for support and housing accommodations.

In August 2018, AbbVie made the largest single gift in RMHC history. The accelerated expansion effort came at a critical time for RMHC. Faced with the unique situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, families were able to safely utilize new guest rooms and family-centered spaces.

"We are proud of the impact that our partnership with RMHC has had in supporting families, especially through the COVID-19 crisis," said Laura Schumacher, AbbVie chief legal officer and vice chairman, External Affairs.