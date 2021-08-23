ISACA names former board chair as first global strategy officer

SCHAUMBURG -- Longtime ISACA member, volunteer and past board chair Chris Dimitriadis has stepped into a new leadership role as the first chief global strategy officer at the Schaumburg-based tech association and learning organization.

In his role, Dimitriadis will lead efforts to continuously align ISACA's strategy with the changing needs of its members, chapters and industries around the world. As part of this, he will implement new strategic initiatives at a global level, incorporating fields such as cybersecurity, assurance, privacy, risk and technology governance. Additionally, Dimitriadis will drive forward a multiyear plan for expanding ISACA's impact around the world, focusing on the needs of each region and the 188 countries in which ISACA is present.

"Digital trust is a key enabler of the world economy, as emerging technologies proliferate faster than ever, toward value creation for organizations and individuals," said Dimitriadis. "I am honored to join ISACA in this new role and to work with our global community, as ISACA is shaping the future of the professions that we serve."

Dimitriadis started his career in cybersecurity more than 20 years ago, and most recently served as Group CEO at Intralot, a global gaming solutions supplier and operator.

Dimitriadis began his journey with ISACA in 2003 and served on the ISACA board of directors for 10 years, including as board chair from 2015-2017. He has volunteered on several ISACA committees and working groups over the years.