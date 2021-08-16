Walgreens to issue its own credit cards

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Monday introduced its new myWalgreens Credit Card program, which expands the drugstore chain's financial services offerings.

Walgreens' program features two credit cards issued by Synchrony Bank. The myWalgreens MasterCard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are the first to reward more personalized well-being choices and offer industry-leading rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores, via the Walgreens mobile app and wherever MasterCard is accepted, Walgreens said.

"Today's launch of the myWalgreens Credit Card is just the beginning in the evolution and expansion of our financial services offerings," said Maria Smith, vice president of payments and financial services at Walgreens. "Most credit cards reward customers for what they buy, but not how they live. The myWalgreens Credit Card aims to change that through building upon the strength of our myWalgreens loyalty platform and app experience, while cardholders can earn up to 10% Walgreens Cash rewards for making healthy choices when they use their myWalgreens Credit Card to make purchases in-store and online."

Synchrony Financial is located in Stamford, Connecticut.