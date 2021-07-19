MichaelSilver promotes accountant to partner

DEERFIELD -- MichaelSilver announced the appointment of certified public accountant Katy Giesecke as a partner of the firm.

Giesecke has 26 years of experience assisting clients through the complexities of tax planning and compliance, and assurance services in a broad range of industries. Giesecke has also developed a specialty focusing on trust, estate, and gift tax planning and compliance. As a trusted adviser, she works with high net-worth individuals, multigenerational family groups, private foundations and charities, and privately held businesses and their owners to help them navigate the complexities of estate and income tax matters. She has significant experience with federal and state estate tax compliance and providing her clients strategic consulting services.

"In the three years that Katy has been with our firm, she has shown a wealth of technical expertise and knowledge, in addition to a special kind of skill in dealing with our clients and staff. We look forward to having Katy as a partner of the firm and continuing to contribute to the firm's growth, by providing impactful client service and team leadership," said Larry Isaacson, managing partner.

MichaelSilver provides accounting and assurance, tax consulting and compliance, and consulting services to a broad range of clients in a wide variety of industries in the U.S. and internationally.