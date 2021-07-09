Sanfilippo & Son declares $2.30 special cash dividend

ELGIN -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., maker of Fisher nuts and other dried fruit-based foods, said its board of directors has approved $2.30 per share special cash dividend on its common and Class A stock.

In addition, the company has approved a 70-cent annual dividend on all shares of common and Class A stock, it said.

"Our financial performance in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 has provided us the opportunity to declare the special dividend and increase our annual dividend by 5 cents per share over last year's annual dividend," said Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, chairman and chief executive officer. "These dividends, like our previous dividends, further reinforce our goal of creating long-term stockholder value through the responsible use of cash."

The special dividend and the annual dividend will be paid on Aug. 25, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 10.

The dividends would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all employees, Sanfilippo added.