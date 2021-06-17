US Foods announces new summer product line

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. announced the launch of Summer Scoop, featuring 18 profit-driving products designed to reduce preparation time for restaurants.

With 62% of operators saying they are concerned about finding skilled workers, restaurants struggle to balance the resurgence of on-site diners and existing takeout and delivery operations ramped up during the pandemic, the company said.

"As restaurants quickly move closer to, or reach, full capacity, solving back-of-house labor challenges is more critical than ever," said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods.

Summer Scoup products include an Alabama white barbecue sauce, an apple pineapple pico de gallo, a roasted garlic and herb compound butter and other prepared foods that save considerable time compared to making those items from scratch, US Foods said.