Flexera announces annual Partner of the Year winners

ITASCA -- Flexera, the software company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, Friday announced its Flexera Partner of the Year Awards.

Top honors were given to SoftwareONE, Deloitte Germany and The Mastermind Group for their exceptional work in providing high-quality solutions and services that continuously drive success, business value and a strong return on investment for customers, Flexera said.

"These awards are well deserved by the winners," said Cindy Grogan, vice president of global alliances and GTM solutions at Flexera. "Each organization provides strong understanding and innovation around Flexera's solutions -- all while displaying unmatched customer understanding of their business needs and challenges."

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners.