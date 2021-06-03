CDK buys digital auto sales platform company

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global Inc. has completed the acquisition of Palo Alto, California-based Roadster Inc., a digital sales platform that modernizes the way drivers buy vehicles and the process in which dealers sell them.

The acquisition will help franchise automotive dealers compete with -- and exceed the capabilities of -- digital-first used vehicle marketplaces that have expanded rapidly in the past year. It will enable dealers to sell new and used vehicles completely online, while also giving people the option to begin and end the vehicle-buying process anywhere they choose, online or in-store.

"Consumers have shown they are increasingly more willing to purchase big ticket items online, and this trend has quickly accelerated during the pandemic," said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. "To meet their expectations, the automotive industry requires integrations of the right technology, data and infrastructure to better connect its online and in-store experiences."

CDK Global provides integrated data and technology solutions to automobile dealers and original equipment auto parts manufacturers.