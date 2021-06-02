Foley installed as president-elect of the American Board of Orthodontics

The American Board of Orthodontics installed Patrick F. Foley of Mundelein as president-elect for the year beginning May 1.

Foley is associate professor and assistant director of the Center for Advanced Dental Education at Saint Louis University. He previously had a private practice in orthodontics in Lake Zurich for 30 years.

The other 2021-2022 officers of the ABO are David G. Sabott of Erie, Colorado, president; Timothy S. Trulove, of Montgomery, Alabama, secretary/treasurer; and Valmy Pangrazio-Kulbersh of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, immediate past president.

The ABO is the only orthodontic specialty board recognized by the American Dental Association and in affiliation with the American Association of Orthodontists. Board certification is a process by which an individual orthodontist is voluntarily examined by his or her peers regarding orthodontic knowledge and clinical skills.

Foley was first certified by the ABO in 1995. He is a member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics and is a past president of the Illinois Society of Orthodontists, He is also a member of the World Federation of Orthodontists.

Foley obtained his dental degree from the University of Illinois and his master's degree in orthodontics from Saint Louis University.