Knowles adds audio parts for smart appliances

ITASCA -- Knowles Corp., a maker of micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, said it has launched a new product that enables fast and easy voice integration for smart appliances.

Knowles' AISonic White Goods Standard Solution is a development kit that enables manufacturers to build voice-activated control and far-field speech recognition capabilities into smart appliances, including refrigerators, ovens and microwaves, clothes washers and dryers, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

"As the smart home appliance market matures and continues to expand, support for voice interfaces is expected to become a highly requested feature that consumers look for in new appliances," said Vikram Shrivastava, senior director, Internet of Things Marketing for Knowles.

The Knowles White Goods Standard Solution is one of several options available under Knowles' new line of reference solutions for voice activation, control and contextual audio processing for TVs, portable speakers, soundbars, appliances and a wide range of electronics, the company said.