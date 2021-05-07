PCTEL reports small revenue increase in quarter

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc. reported revenue of $17.7 million in the first quarter, 1.1% higher compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The company said it had $40.6 million of cash and investments, including long-term investments, and no debt on March 31, compared to $41.0 million and no debt at the end of fiscal year 2020.

PCTEL is a global provider of wireless technology, including antenna systems, purpose-built industrial internet-enabled devices, and test and measurement solutions.

"Our antenna business was stable and the test and measurement products continue to perform very well as we address 5G deployments and emerging public safety opportunities," said David Neumann, CEO. "As we announced on May 3, we're excited about our recent acquisition of Smarteq Wireless AB, a leading European supplier of antennas for vehicular, energy and industrial (internet of things) applications."