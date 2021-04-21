Illinois Gaming Board to dismiss complaint against suburban firm as part of settlement

The Illinois Gaming Board will dismiss a complaint against a suburban video gambling terminal operator as part of a settlement agreement, the company announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Hoffman Estates-based Gold Rush Gaming and its owner, Barrington Hills resident Rick Heidner, will dismiss two lawsuits they filed last year against the state board. Heidner and his company had alleged the board wrongfully denied requests for public documents and that they had been harmed by the release of personal and financial information by a board agent.

The gaming board approved the agreement Wednesday, Gold Rush said in a news release. A board spokesman couldn't be reached for comment.

As part of the agreement Gold Rush will pay the board $45,000 to cover costs associated with the disciplinary complaint. The company also will pay a $30,000 fine for disparaging text messages Heidner sent in 2019 to a professional rival.

Under the pact, Gold Rush's license will be renewed retroactively to this past February, the company said.

According to the settlement, the state agency had been investigating whether Heidner violated state law and gaming board rules by offering to help arrange a purchase of 60 video gaming cafes for $5 million more than a rival had paid for them in 2018.

Gold Rush had contracts to serve as the terminal operator for 44 of the businesses at the time, the company said in its news release.

Gold Rush denied the accusation of misconduct.