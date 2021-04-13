EN Engineering's Schramm receives 2021 R.A. Brannon Award

WARRENVILLE -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance recently announced David Schramm, vice president and senior consultant with EN Engineering LLC, is the recipient of the 2021 NACE R.A. Brannon Award.

"The Association Awards are an opportunity to celebrate those individuals who have made significant contributions to our industry, whether it be in corrosion science, engineering, education, or extraordinary service to the association," said Tim Bieri, Chair of AMPP. "It is an honor to recognize the extraordinary efforts and achievements of our members like David Schramm, who have done so much to advance the association and the industry."

Schramm values the opportunities he has had to make a difference in his chosen field through the support of NACE. As a member for more than 40 years, he has contributed to NACE International as a member, technical contributor, leader and advocate. His volunteer leadership has provided significant support to the association's professional development, public policy and outreach activities.

His efforts to advance the association also include participation on various technical and administrative committees, his focused actions for the association's education, training and certification programs, and his service on the NACE International Board and the Inauguration Board of the NACE International Institute.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized and receive this award from AMPP and NACE International," Schramm said. "To the many past recipients of this award, many of whom I have had the direct privilege of working with, whose spirit, strengths, expertise and mentorship surely have guided me along the way, I am truly and deeply appreciative."

Steve Knowles, CEO of EN Engineering, said: "I'd like to extend the warmest congratulations to David Schramm for being selected to receive the 2021 Russell A. Brannon Award from NACE International. This is a significant and well-deserved recognition for the effort, dedication, and time you have put in as a member of NACE."