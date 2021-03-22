Vertical Interior Design opens showroom

ELGIN -- Vertical Interior Design has opened its new showroom, called the Design Inspiration Center, giving homeowners a chance to experience luxury design elements in person.

"The Design Inspiration Center is a showcase of a wide variety of options for your home, including a complete kitchen, family room, living room space, master bedroom and bathroom, and a custom closet," said Colleen Baader, senior vice president of VID. "We wanted a place for our clients to be able to physically touch and feel the products, the cabinet line, the furniture lines, and to see some unique design details."

As it looks to the future, VID hopes to open up the space for social events such as wine tastings, happy hours, and business and personal development events, the business said.

"People miss going to gatherings, going to art shows, wine and bourbon tastings, and attending in-person events. Our goal is to grow this into a new area that will allow people to have a beautiful space to come and attend some of these events," Baader said.

The showroom, 2000 Fox Lane, has COVID safety protocols in place, owners said. If a client wants to come in and work with a designer, it can be done safely.