Mondelez acquires UK-based Grenade protein bars

CHICAGO -- Mondelez International said Monday it has acquired a significant majority interest in Grenade, a UK-based maker of high protein snack bars. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Grenade's Carb Killa protein bar has been the best-selling product in the segment since 2016 with a growing presence in the UK and availability across other regions including North America and Asia Pacific, Mondelez said.

"Grenade's great-tasting, on-trend products are a great platform for Mondelez International in the UK market and beyond," said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez International. "This is another exciting opportunity to deliver on our strategy to be a global leader in broader snacking, including in the important area of well-being."

Grenade was founded by Alan and Juliet Barratt in 2010 with a simple mission to become the No. 1 brand in sports nutrition products. With strong historic performance, solid growth and share gains, Grenade has a strong e-commerce presence with approximately 25% of its sales from online channels.