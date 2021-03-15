Walgreens seeks virtual pitches from new product makers

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens said Monday it will participate in the first Localization Summit, a virtual showcase for local and regional businesses and entrepreneurs to share their retail offerings with the drugstore chain's merchants.

The virtual event, hosted by ECRM, provides local vendors, the opportunity to connect with Walgreens Merchandising team, share their product, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas.

The May 13 merchandising event will focus on products across grocery and household, apparel, beach, tourism and general merchandise, among others categories. Vendors can find additional information about the virtual event and apply to join at www.rangeme.com/walgreenslocalreview.

"As America's community pharmacy, Walgreens is continuously looking for ways to highlight and connect with the communities we serve in a deeper and bolder way," said Kirk Hanselman, Walgreens' interim chief merchandising officer.