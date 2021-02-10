ThredUP closing Vernon Hills distribution center, laying off 243 workers

Online consignment business thredUp is closing its Vernon Hills distribution center and laying off 243 employees. COURTESY OF THREDUP, 2015

A national online clothing consignment business is closing its distribution center in Vernon Hills and laying off 243 employees.

The lease for thredUP's facility at 100 Lakeview Parkway is ending and the company is moving its Chicago operations to "the more scalable and cost-efficient facilities" in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Suwanee, Georgia; and Phoenix, said spokeswoman Christina Schultz.

Headquartered in Oakland, California, the company notified Illinois labor officials Jan. 15 of the pending closure of its general warehouse and storage facility in Vernon Hills, and permanent layoff of 243 workers as of March 19.

The Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires applicable employers to provide advance notification of a plant closure or mass layoffs.

"Moving forward, we'll continue to invest in and open distribution centers that have the footprint to best support thredUP's growth," Schultz said in a statement.

"While this was the right business decision, changes that impact our people are never easy," she added. "We are encouraging these employees to stay with thredUP and relocate to one of our other distribution centers, as we are actively hiring in those locations."

ThredUP is an online marketplace buying gently used women's and children's clothing and reselling them for a deep discount off the original retail brand-name price.

The company in late 2015 opened a 145,000-square-foot facility in Vernon Hills' Continental Executive Park.

ThredUP is offering relocation support or severance, and holding interview and resume workshops," Schultz said.

"In addition, we're bringing companies that are hiring on-site to help those who would like to pursue new opportunities," according to Schultz.

"The team has been informed as early as possible to help them transition by March 19," she added.

The move by thredUP was disappointing but not surprising, said retail consultant John Melaniphy III. Melaniphy & Associates Inc., has provided consulting services to Vernon Hills since the early 1990s.

ThredUP's business model of secondhand clothing has not been immune to the nationwide decline in apparel sales, Melaniphy said.

"The apparel industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as many employees have been working remotely from home," he said. There's no need for consumers to dress up when they don't have to report to an office, he added.

Melaniphy said the "dressing down of America" has depressed apparel sales as consumers adopted more casual and athletic wear, according to Melaniphy.

Apparel sales in Vernon Hills were $67 million in 2019, down from $86 million in 2011, Melaniphy said. Apparel sales in the Chicago metro area dropped $357 million or 27% in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019, he added.

"Apparel sales in malls have been in a free fall as many malls closed during the pandemic. The majority of retail bankruptcies have been in apparel stores," Melaniphy said.

In April 2019, the company announced it was hiring for all stages of processing and distribution as it scaled up operations in Vernon Hills.