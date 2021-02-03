Feder: News director Sandy Pudar bails out of 'NewsNation'

Just weeks before the planned expansion of "NewsNation," the Chicago-based cable news operation on WGN America suddenly finds itself without a news director, Robert Feder writes.

Sandy Pudar, who oversaw the launch of the three-hour prime-time newscast in September, resigned Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed.

It's not yet known why she quit. Pudar and officials of parent company Nexstar Media Group declined to comment.

