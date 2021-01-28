Villa Park bar temporarily allowed outdoor entertainment

Fuel and Crème, a bar and ice cream shop in Villa Park, will be allowed to offer outdoor entertainment for the next 15 months. However, there are some restrictions. Courtesy of Karen Solem Studio

A vacant auto repair building and gas station in 2019 were transformed into the Villa Park bar and ice cream shop called Fuel and Crème. Village trustees this week denied a request that would have allowed the business to add a rooftop patio. Courtesy of Karen Solem Studio

A bar and ice cream shop in Villa Park has been given special permission from the village to have outdoor entertainment. But trustees this week rejected the business owner's request to add a rooftop deck.

Fuel and Crème opened in July 2019 at 324 E. Central Blvd., previously the site of a vacant auto repair shop and neighboring gas station. A food truck called A Movable Feast joined the property in May 2020.

Jack Kozar, who co-owns Fuel and Crème, said the business has been popular with cyclists and people strolling by. The location is near the Illinois Prairie Path to the south and the Great Western Trail to the north.

Kozar wanted to add a rooftop deck to accommodate more patrons because "our bike racks are jammed in the summer."

But the trustees this week declined Kozar's request largely due to a village parking ordinance. The rooftop deck would have required 16 parking spaces to be added the property.

"We couldn't fit 16 parking spots on our property period, even if we didn't have a patio and nobody sat out there," Kozar said.

Kozar suggested that driving patrons could park nearby at a village-owned lot. Still, the board voted against the rooftop deck with only Trustee Kevin Patrick showing his support.

As for the outdoor entertainment at Fuel and Crème, the board added some restrictions to Kozar's request. A village ordinance says no entertainment, "whether live, recorded or otherwise, is permitted in outdoor seating areas."

An amendment introduced during the board meeting allows outdoor entertainment at Fuel and Crème for up to 15 months. Outdoor performances also are restricted to Fridays and Saturdays with an 8 p.m. cutoff time.

Trustees also approved the installation of three stop signs near Fuel and Crème at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue.

Kozar, who is an attorney, expressed frustration with some of the board's decisions. He is one of six candidates running for three seats on the village board in the April 6 election.

"If Villa Park is to grow, thrive and attract new business and new residents, this kind of needless restriction and control must end," Kozar said. "Codes must be updated or eliminated."