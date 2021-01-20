Weiss & Co. promotes two to partner

GLENVIEW -- The accounting firm Weiss & Co. LLP said two senior managers, Eve Fugiel and Lisa Hahm, have been promoted to partners.

"We could not be happier to bring on Eve and Lisa as partners," said managing partner Dan Fortman. "They both have had long, successful careers here at Weiss. They have built great client relationships and have been extremely valuable mentors to our growing staff. We look forward to having their leadership as we move ahead into 2021."

Fugiel joined Weiss after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Over the years, she has worked her way up at the firm -- to senior staff accountant, supervisor, manager, and senior manager -- while building strong client relationships and helping to train and develop other staff at the firm.

As a key member of the firm's accounting services and tax department, Fugiel provides accounting, consulting and tax services to clients in several industries, including construction, design, manufacturing, professional practices, real estate, retail and health care. She also provides services to investment entities related to high-net-worth individuals and families. Her areas of specialization include corporate, partnership, trust and individual tax compliance and planning advice, as well as accounting services for closely held businesses and tax-exempt organizations.

She is also fluent in Polish and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and of the Illinois CPA Society.

"I am truly thrilled to become a partner," she said. "I am looking forward to this new role with enthusiasm, and am confident that I can contribute to the success of our firm and make a difference for our clients and staff."

A resident of Prospect Heights, Fugiel is married with two children, one a recent DePaul University graduate, the other a junior at Hersey High School.

Hahm joined Weiss as a senior tax accountant after working as a tax analyst and tax supervisor for larger accounting firms. Though she has been an accountant for her entire professional career, she initially wanted to become a teacher. When a friend encouraged her to take an accounting course in college, "that was the beginning of everything," she said. "I found that the accounting profession was an integral part of every business, organization and economy as whole, and therefore offered many opportunities in various areas."

That led to a degree in accounting from Loyola University, and with the encouragement of a professional mentor early in her career, a master's in taxation from DePaul University. At Weiss, she found similar mentors in Dan Fortman, Frank Lee and Jim Hamilton, and has been quick to offer guidance to younger team members within the firm.

As a senior member of the tax department, Hahm provides accounting and tax services to closely held businesses. Her areas of specialization include providing corporate, partnership and individual tax compliance services, as well as proactive tax planning strategies for closely held businesses, family office clients and consolidated corporations. She has expertise in federal, state and local income, and sales and use areas.

She is also fluent in Korean and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and of the Illinois CPA Society.

"It is a blessing and honor to be given a chance to be a partner in a great firm like Weiss," Hahm said. "It is the leaders and people at Weiss who helped me to enjoy the work I do and to come this far. I know it comes with a big commitment and dedication. This new role will keep me humble and grateful."

Hahm is married to another CPA and has two daughters, one in college and one in high school.