Feder: WLS Radio owner Cumulus Media forbids talk of 'stolen elections'

Cumulus Media, parent company of conservative news/talk stations nationwide including Chicago's WLS 890-AM, has ordered its talk show hosts to refrain from spreading lies about the presidential election.

In an internal memo first reported by Jerry Del Colliano's Inside Music Media, Cumulus Media content chief Brian Philips threatened to fire any host who questions the legitimacy of the 2020 vote.

"Cumulus and Westwood One will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended," Philips wrote on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. "The election has resolved, there are no alternate acceptable 'paths.' Please inform your staffs that we have ZERO TOLERANCE for any suggestion otherwise. If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately. There will be no dog-whistle talk about 'stolen elections,' 'civil wars' or any other language that infers violent public disobedience is warranted, ever."

