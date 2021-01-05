Buffalo Grove breadcrumb company a step closer to moving to Elgin

Elgin planning commissioners toasted the potential arrival of a new breadcrumb company in town Monday night with a unanimous vote to recommend the plans for city council approval.

The Bianchi Breadcrumb Corp. has outgrown its current facility in Buffalo Grove. It's eyeing an 18,595-square-foot warehouse and office at 2820 Galvin Drive on the Elgin side of the city's border with West Dundee. The building is about twice the size of the company's current facility. The neighboring properties already contain a mix of office, research and industrial uses.

In representing the company, Mike Bianchi said his six-person operation creates 25- and 50-pound bags of bread crumbs. Those bread crumbs are used by meat manufacturers as an "extender" and tenderizer of their meat. The company sells to other businesses as far away as California and Florida.

Any food-related business coming to town triggers intense scrutiny of fire, safety and protocols to ensure a clean operation. Bianchi spoke at length about the number of sprinklers in the building, the lack of any gas lines in the facility or the use of any oils in the doughs. He said the facility is awaiting certification from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"We are working with all types of environmental companies to make sure we are in compliance," Bianchi said. "Everything from pest control to water to clean air. We take it serious with safety. That's the No. 1 priority in our plant."

Bianchi said he chose Elgin because the facility is both closer to his home and closer to his clients.

"Most of my existing customers are moving out this way," Bianchi said. "It's a nice fit for us, for our business and transportation needs."

The full city council must still take a vote on the plans before they become final.